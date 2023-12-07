Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.