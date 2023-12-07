Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $15,920,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $6,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 229,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.8 %

MAX stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $674.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.10. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.