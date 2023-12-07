Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

