Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

