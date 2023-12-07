Lbp Am Sa Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.3 %

LNC stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.