Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 4,991 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

