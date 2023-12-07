Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

