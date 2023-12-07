Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $212,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,209,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $7,556,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $566.23 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.68 and its 200 day moving average is $501.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

