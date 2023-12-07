Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Up 14.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 171,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 157,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

