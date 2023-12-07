Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $124-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.89 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.26)-($0.27) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,500.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $558,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,510,839.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,031. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.