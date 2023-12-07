Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) Director Larry Shelton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.75.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PESI. TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
