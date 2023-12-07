Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) Director Larry Shelton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PESI. TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.