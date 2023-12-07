Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.13

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 93297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Vinci Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.