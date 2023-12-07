Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $10,470.75 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $10,470.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $511,267.68.

On Friday, October 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Brett Shirk sold 5,690 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $112,036.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $96,002.40.

Fastly Trading Down 2.5 %

FSLY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

