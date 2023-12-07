Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.41

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 1113141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

