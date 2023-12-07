Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

