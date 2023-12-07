Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 267,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,244,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000,000 after buying an additional 256,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

View Our Latest Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.