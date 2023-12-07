Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.