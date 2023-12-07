Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 958 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

