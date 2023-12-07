1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 241,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

