Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Position Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 830.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abcam by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abcam by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

