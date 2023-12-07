1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 9,317 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.