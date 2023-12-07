1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 203,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $80.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

