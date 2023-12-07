1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.