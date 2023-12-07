1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

