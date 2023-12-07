1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,897 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

