1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 163 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

