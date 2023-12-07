1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

