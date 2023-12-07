1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 332,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

