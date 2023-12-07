1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BJ opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

