1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

