1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Stock Performance
TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.78.
TechnipFMC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
