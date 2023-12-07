Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to ~$38.41-38.79, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.55 billion.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.92.

Shares of DG opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

