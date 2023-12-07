1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,841 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 277,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

