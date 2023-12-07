1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,113 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 838.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.73.

CYBR opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

