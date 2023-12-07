Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE BNED opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.