Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 376,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

