Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

