DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

DLH Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DLH by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

