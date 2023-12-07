BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,001 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

