1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $830,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PDD by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.