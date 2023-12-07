1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,699 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.