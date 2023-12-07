Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,379 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

