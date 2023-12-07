Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 157.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

