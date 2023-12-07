Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
CXM stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.
View Our Latest Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.