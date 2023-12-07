Raymond James Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $132.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

