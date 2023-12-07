Needham & Company LLC Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

