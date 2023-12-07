Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

