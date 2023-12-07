Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE:CXM opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 35.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

