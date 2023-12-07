BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,595 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

