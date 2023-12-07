Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.52. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 33,354 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

