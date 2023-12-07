David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,809 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LUNG stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 246,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

